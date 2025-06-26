Michael Lindsell Acquires 50 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of £817.05 ($1,116.34) per share, with a total value of £40,852.50 ($55,817.05).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £830.05 ($1,134.10) per share, with a total value of £41,502.50 ($56,705.15).

On Thursday, April 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £778.69 ($1,063.93) per share, with a total value of £19,467.25 ($26,598.24).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 831 ($11.35) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 665.20 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($12.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 823.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 815.98. The company has a market capitalization of £166.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.56.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 4,283 ($58.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.