AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGF.B. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Down 4.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

AGF.B opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$817.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$13.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$41,475.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 93,440 shares of company stock worth $1,136,048 and have sold 114,552 shares worth $1,260,920. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.