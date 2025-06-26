GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £7,820.75 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.61) per share, with a total value of £7,820.75 ($10,685.54).

GSK Trading Down 1.1%

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,394.50 ($19.05) on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.17.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,862.50 ($25.45).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

