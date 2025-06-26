Insider Selling: CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £158,992.80 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.39), for a total value of £158,992.80 ($217,232.96).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.48), for a total value of £89,849.25 ($122,761.65).

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,676.80 ($2,291.02).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($410.00).

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg bought 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($411.12).

CMC Markets Stock Down 0.4%

CMCX opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.41) on Thursday. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 183.40 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £693.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.12.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

