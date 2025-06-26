Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

