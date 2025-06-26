Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.18.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$43.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$35.35 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

