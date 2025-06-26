Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 921 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 921 ($12.58), with a volume of 72016438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895.20 ($12.23).

Specifically, insider George David Sartorel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £8,790 ($12,009.84).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.66) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.66) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 848.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 751.99. The company has a market cap of £30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

