TABR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.9% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

