Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.