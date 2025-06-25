Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.45.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
