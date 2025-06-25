The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,458 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $212,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.79 and a 200-day moving average of $378.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

