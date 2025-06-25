Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 73,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 107,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

