Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,468 shares of company stock worth $51,519,450 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

