Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 96,900 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

