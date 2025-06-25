Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.7%

KO stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

