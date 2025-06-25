Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after buying an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after buying an additional 282,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,115 shares of company stock worth $18,324,718. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.00. The company has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

