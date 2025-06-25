Invesco QQQ (QQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on July 31st

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5911 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $541.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco QQQ stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

