waypoint wealth counsel Takes $283,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GE stock opened at $248.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

