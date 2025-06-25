Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 214,694 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3,979.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,694 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.7%

KO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

