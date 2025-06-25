Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.7% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,736,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,194,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,167,186,000 after buying an additional 3,017,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,793,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,408,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.