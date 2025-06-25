Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

