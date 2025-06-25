Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

ACN opened at $300.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

