Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 543 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $382.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

