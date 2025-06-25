Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $778.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $781.26 and its 200-day moving average is $800.21. The company has a market cap of $738.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

