Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $229,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2%

CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

