International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,713 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.48. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

