Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,451.80. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

