RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after buying an additional 912,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after buying an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total transaction of $508,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,115 shares of company stock worth $18,324,718. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

