Steph & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

