Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,247 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.02 and a 200 day moving average of $295.94. The firm has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $248,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,492.42. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

