Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

