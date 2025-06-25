Live Oak Investment Partners Has $664,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Live Oak Investment Partners grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

