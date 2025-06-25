White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,631 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.