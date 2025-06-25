iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 32,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,766,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

