Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628,301 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $419,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ICE opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $181.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

