Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 18,631 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

