Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 22,319 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

IVE stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

