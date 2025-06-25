Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

HON opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

