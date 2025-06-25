Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $382.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

