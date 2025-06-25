Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

