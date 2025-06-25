NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

