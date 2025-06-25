Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 14,026 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $9,369,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.