Lowe’s Companies (LOW) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lowe’s Companies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies’ peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07% Lowe’s Companies Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lowe’s Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58 Lowe’s Companies Competitors 171 1317 2026 38 2.54

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus price target of $271.12, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion $6.96 billion 18.24 Lowe’s Companies Competitors $26.25 billion $2.36 billion 16.67

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.