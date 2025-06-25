Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

