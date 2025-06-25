Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now – June 22nd

Home Depot, Walmart, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves products and services for renovating, repairing, and upgrading residential properties—think home centers, building-materials suppliers, tool manufacturers, and appliance retailers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the health of the housing?renovation market, which can fluctuate with consumer spending, interest rates, and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,001,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.75.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,131,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,575. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.78.

