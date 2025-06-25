MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $185.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

