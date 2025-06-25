Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $1.79 Million in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

