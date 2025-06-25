Retail Stocks To Follow Now – June 22nd

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves selling consumer goods and services directly to individuals, whether through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer spending habits, economic conditions, seasonal demand and retail-specific metrics like same-store sales and inventory turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,151,146. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.96.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,792,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,610,148. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.56.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,241,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515,262. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $483.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.40.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,281,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,160,197. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.04. 16,024,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

