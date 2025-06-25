Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,303,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,261,000 after buying an additional 588,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,375,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after purchasing an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

CL stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

