Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $27.37 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 212,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,374,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

