Field & Main Bank Lowers Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

